Wyeth investing L33M in R&D collaboration in Scotland

Scotland's Health Minister has welcomed the announcement, on April 3, of a unique international collaboration with US drug major Wyeth in a deal worth almost L50.0 million ($87.29 million) to create the world's first translational medicine research collaboration, in Scotland.

The collaboration will comprise four of Scotland's leading universities (Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow), Wyeth Pharmaceutical, Scottish Enterprise and National Health Service Scotland Grampian, Greater Glasgow, Lothian and Tayside, and will provide new impetus for Scotland to lead the development of personalized medicine, bringing new treatments to patients suffering from a range of serious illnesses, says Wyeth.

Wyeth plans to invest an estimated L33.0 million in the first five years with an option to extend for a further five years. Scottish Enterprise will invest up to L17.5 million.