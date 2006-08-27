Wyeth looks to Synmetrics to enhance its target profiling

Wyeth Pharmaceuticals has signed a new three-year agreement with Dendrite for the use of its Synmetrics four character pressure profiling system. This approach will enable Wyeth to personalize its marketing to general practitioners and ensure it targets them more effectively.

Synmetrics Profiling produces its four-character code by comparing the "pressure" on each GP in the four target areas; calls, meetings, receipt of direct mail, response to direct mail, against those on his or her peers, determined by the wealth of data that is sent back to Dendrite by its many pharmaceutical clients every year. This means that a GP with an ABDH code would be in the top category (12.5%) for targeted calls, the second category for attendance at meetings; the fourth category for the receipt of mailings but in the lowest category when it comes to responding to mailings, says Dendrite. This profiling method will be used alongside three other metrics provided by Dendrite, comprising the best day to visit, target call frequency and its median call frequency.