Wyeth's Prevenar to be in UK immunization program

US drug major Wyeth's pneumococcal conjugate vaccine Prevenar is to be included the UK's childhood immunization program with effect from September 4, a decision which has been welcomed by the company's local subsidiary.

Wyeth UK medical director David Gillen said: "it is estimated that 50 babies and children under five die from serious pneumococcal diseases, such as meningitis and septicemia, each year, with many more left with life-long disabilities, such as cerebral palsy, deafness and blindness."

The firm added that it has already begun supplying the vaccine to the Department of Health in preparation for the start of the immunization program.