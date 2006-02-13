Wyeth's Prevenar to enter UK childhood immunization program

US drug major Wyeth says that Prevenar, its conjugated pneumococcal vaccine, is to be included in the UK's childhood immunization program for 2006/2007. The product, which is the first vaccine of its kind, has been licensed since 2001 in the UK, where each year approximately 50 children under the age of five years die from the disease and many more are left with disabilities. It is already recommended by the Department of Health for those infants and children thought to be most at risk of this type of infection.