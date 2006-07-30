Wyeth's revenues hit $5.2B for 1st-half 2006

US drug major Wyeth says that it achieved worldwide net revenue of $10.0 billion in the first half of 2006, up 8% on the same period in 2005. The firm said that the increase had been driven, particularly in the second quarter of the year where it saw sales of $5.2 billion, by the improved performance of key products Enbrel (etanercept), the rheumatoid arthritis drug for which it holds exclusive rights outside the USA and Canada, and Prevnar, its vaccine against invasive pneumococcal disease, which earned the company $370.0 million and $518.0 million, respectively, in the reported period.
Wyeth added that worldwide sales of Effexor (venlafaxine), the number one selling antideppressant indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder, generalized anxiety, social anxiety and panic, reached $918.0 million in the second three months of 2006, representing 3% growth on the comparable period last year. The company also reported that its proton pump inhibitor Protonix (pantopazole), which is approved for use in erosive esophagitis, contributed net revenue of $441.0 million in the reported quarter.
Consumer health and animal care divisions
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze