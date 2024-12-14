Wyeth's RotaShield Nears US Approval

Wyeth-Ayerst's vaccine against rotavirus, RotaShield, has beenrecommended for approval by the US Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee. RotaShield looks set to be the first rotavirus vaccine to reach the market. It has also been filed in Europe, where it will be sold as Rotamune.
The panel voted unanimously that RotaShield is safe and effective against rotavirus gastroenteritis, which affects nearly every child by the age of four and leads to dehydration and death in a million children every year. RotaShield appears to have the greatest efficacy against severe disease, the panel agreed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze