Friday 22 November 2024

Wyeth's Tygacil gets nod from EMEA's CHMP

13 March 2006

US drug major Wyeth Pharmaceuticals has received a positive opinion from the European Medicine Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommending approval of its first-in-class antibiotic Tygacil (tigecycline).

The firm welcomed the decision as the final step before formal clearance to market the agent in the 25 member states of the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. The CHMP's recommendation will be forwarded to the European Commission for final approval, which is anticipated in the second quarter of 2006.

Tygacil, which has already been approved in six other countries: Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Ecuador, will be indicated for the treatment of complicated skin and soft-tissue infections and complicated intra-abdominal infections if cleared in Europe. The drug received clearance for use in the USA in June last year.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze