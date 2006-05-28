Friday 22 November 2024

Wyeth sees promising data from trial of depression drug

28 May 2006

New Jersey, USA-based Wyeth Pharmaceuticals says that data from a trial of its drug venlafaxine showed that the compound helped prevent new episodes of depression for periods of up to two-years. The results, which are derived from the two year Prevention of Recurrent Episodes of Depression with Venlafaxine XR (PREVENT) study, were presented at the recent meeting of the American Psychiatric Association, in Toronto, Canada.

The assessment, which was a multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled examination of the drug's efficacy, showed that, after one year, patients receiving the compound were significantly more likely to remain recurrence-free than those taking placebo, the probability of a period of depression for each group being 23.1% and 42.0%, respectively. Following a further year of treatment, the difference was more pronounced, with the likelihood of a depression in the treated group falling to 8%. The firm said that the results may provide new treatment options for those suffering recurrent episodes of depression.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze