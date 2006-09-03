Wyeth submits 2 NDAs for menopause drugs

US drug major Wyeth Pharmaceuticals has submitted two New Drug Applications to the Food and Drug Administration. It is seeking marketing authorization for bazedoxifene, a selective estrogen receptor modulator investigated for the prevention of postmenopausal osteoporosis, as well as for desvenlafaxine succinate, a non-hormonal agent studied for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause, such as hot flashes and night sweats.
Joseph Camardo, senior vice president of Wyeth's global medical affairs, said that "if approved, both bazedoxifene and desvenlafaxine succinate will give physicians additional options to help meet the individualized needs of their menopausal patients. The simultaneous submission of these two separate NDAs emphasizes Wyeth's position as a leader and innovator in women's health."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze