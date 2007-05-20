Wyeth submits OIC drug to EMEA

US drug major Wyeth has submitted a marketing application to the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) for a subcutaneous formulation of methylnaltrexone for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation (OIC) in patients with advanced illness.
The firm is developing the peripherally-acting opioid-receptor antagonist designed to treat OIC without interfering with pain relief together with the USA's Progenics Pharmaceuticals, which submitted a New Drug Application for the same formulation of methylnaltrexone to the US Food and Drug Administration on March 30.
The marketing application is based on data from two Phase III studies that evaluated the safety and efficacy of the subcutaneous formulation of methylnaltrexone in the treatment of OIC in patients with advanced illness. All of the primary efficacy endpoints of the studies were positive and statistically significant, and the therapy, generally, was well-tolerated, the firms noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze