Wyeth submitts two NDAs to FDA

US drug major Wyeth says that it has submitted two New Drug Applications to the Food and Drug Administration, the first of which requests approval for its selective estrogen receptor modulator, bazedoifene, for use in postmenopausal osteoporosis. The second application seeks the agency's authorization for the developmental drug desvanlafaxine succinate for the treatment of severe vasomotor symptoms associated with the menopause. The firm added that the US National Osteoporosis Foundation predicts that the occurance of the disease will be around 41 million in 2020.