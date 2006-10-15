Wyeth unveils seven late-stage drugs for 11 indications at its annual R&D presentation

US drug major Wyeth showcased a robust pipeline of late-stage drug candidates, as well as several early-stage compounds, at its annual R&D presentation day for analysts and investors, held in New York this month.

The New Jersey-based pharmaceutical giant, which was the world's tenth largest drugmaker by sales in 2005, highlighted seven new drugs and 11 indications in late-stage clinical development, including new products spanning a variety of therapeutic areas, notably women's health, vaccines and neuroscience.

The firm's chief executive, Robert Essner, said: "we believe these new treatments will help continue the strong growth generated by our broad portfolio led by Enbrel [etanercept; for rheumatoid arthritis] and the pneumococcal disease vaccine Prevnar and could potentially be among Wyeth's top products by 2010."