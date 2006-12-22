Friday 22 November 2024

Wyeth vacc could save one child per hour in Latin America

22 December 2006

Across Latin America, pneumococcal disease claims 18,000 lives every year and causes 1.6 million cases of childhood disease. New evidence presented at a conference in Sao Paulo, Brazil, showed an even greater vaccine impact than had been anticipated. In the USA, where a conjugate pneumococcal vaccine made by drug major Wyeth has been used since 2000, invasive pneumococcal disease has fallen 80% in children under five. Even more surprising, epidemiologists have found that this disease reduction in vaccinated children has had a large spillover effect, reducing vaccine-type disease in older adults 82%, according to Cynthia Whitney, of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr Whitney noted that this herd immunity has reduced invasive pneumonia by half in babies under two - who are too young to be vaccinated. In Latin America, widespread use of the existing vaccine would save the life of one child every hour and cut the incidence of pneumococcal disease by almost half, she noted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze