Xceleron awarded for achievement

Yorkshire, UK-based Xceleron, a service provider specializing in zeptoanalysis to accelerate drug development, says that it has won the Yorkshire Bioscience Award for International Achievement. The award, organized by Yorkshire Forward, recognizes and rewards companies for leading innovation and achievement in the region's growing bioscience sector.
Xceleron was recognized for its recent achievements overseas following the establishment of its subsidiary in the USA and the growth of its customer base in both Europe and Japan.
Colin Garner, chief executive, commented: "our aim is to continue to build a leading international business using our pioneering technology to benefit the global pharmaceutical industry and bring new medicines to people more quickly."
