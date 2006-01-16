Friday 22 November 2024

Xceleron to lead EU microdose study

16 January 2006

UK-based Xceleron, a specialist in accelerator mass spectrometry, says it has been asked to take charge of the European Union Microdose Accelerator Mass Spectrometry partnership program, and has been awarded 1.2 million euros ($1.4 million) in funding. The 30-month project gathers together 10 organizations from the Sweden, the Netherlands, France and Poland and aims to certify both high- and low-voltage AMS as the most accurate, reproducible methods for measurement in future microdosing studies.

The project's wider aim is to demonstrate the reliability of the microdosing approach for predicting the pharmacokinetics of a drug and to develop in silico modelling applications that can predict the PK parameters of a compound, from data collected in microdosing studies. Fergal Donnelly, scientific officer for Biotechnology and Applied Genomics at the European Commission, commented: "the EUMAPP provides a tremendous opportunity for Europe to maintain its leading role in the field of microdosing," and added that innovative companies such as Xceleron would play a key role in the successful completion of the work.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze