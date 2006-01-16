Xceleron to lead EU microdose study

UK-based Xceleron, a specialist in accelerator mass spectrometry, says it has been asked to take charge of the European Union Microdose Accelerator Mass Spectrometry partnership program, and has been awarded 1.2 million euros ($1.4 million) in funding. The 30-month project gathers together 10 organizations from the Sweden, the Netherlands, France and Poland and aims to certify both high- and low-voltage AMS as the most accurate, reproducible methods for measurement in future microdosing studies.

The project's wider aim is to demonstrate the reliability of the microdosing approach for predicting the pharmacokinetics of a drug and to develop in silico modelling applications that can predict the PK parameters of a compound, from data collected in microdosing studies. Fergal Donnelly, scientific officer for Biotechnology and Applied Genomics at the European Commission, commented: "the EUMAPP provides a tremendous opportunity for Europe to maintain its leading role in the field of microdosing," and added that innovative companies such as Xceleron would play a key role in the successful completion of the work.