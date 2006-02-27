Xenazine performs well in HD study

New data published in the February edition of the journal Neurology shows that the investigational therapy Xenazine (tetrabenazine) significantly improved clinical outcomes and reduced symptoms of chorea associated with Huntington's disease. The results are derived from a double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III study which assessed the drug's safety, efficacy and tolerability.

Xenazine is a highly-selective and reversible dopamine depletor that inhibits vesicular monoamine transporter 2, and is being developed by USA-based firm Prestwick Pharmaceuticals under license from Cambridge Laboratories.

The drug received orphan designation from the Food and Drug Administration and has been granted priority review under the agency's fast track development program (Marketletter September 27, 2004).