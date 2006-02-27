Xenazine performs well in HD study

New data published in the February edition of the journal Neurology shows that the investigational therapy Xenazine (tetrabenazine) significantly improved clinical outcomes and reduced symptoms of chorea associated with Huntington's disease. The results are derived from a double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III study which assessed the drug's safety, efficacy and tolerability.
Xenazine is a highly-selective and reversible dopamine depletor that inhibits vesicular monoamine transporter 2, and is being developed by USA-based firm Prestwick Pharmaceuticals under license from Cambridge Laboratories.
The drug received orphan designation from the Food and Drug Administration and has been granted priority review under the agency's fast track development program (Marketletter September 27, 2004).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze