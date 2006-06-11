Xenomics in-licenses genetic marker for acute myeloid leukemia

New York, USA-based Xenomics, a specialist in the field of molecular diagnostics, says that it has obtained exclusive rights to a genetic marker for acute myeloid leukemia. Identified by a research group at the Institute of Hematology of the University of Perugia in Italy, the biomarker has been used in the analysis of blood and bone marrow samples, resulting in a high degree of diagnostic accuracy. Xenomics said it would utilize its expertise and knowledge base to carry out full commercialization of the product.