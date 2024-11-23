Xenova And Cancer Resrch Campaign Complete XR5000 Phase I Trials

- Xenova and the UK Cancer Research Campaign have completed two Phase I trials for the anticancer drug XR5000, a topoisomerase I and II inhibitor for drug resistance in cancer. The trials involved 72 patients with advanced-stage cancer at centers in the UK and New Zealand. A maximun dose was established, and a good safety profile was seen, with the main side effect being dose-related pain from venous administration of the drug. Phase II will shortly begin in patients with other tumor types including glioblastoma.
