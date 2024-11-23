Xenova And W-L Join On Drug Discovery

UK biopharmaceutical company Xenova says it has agreed to a new drug discovery collaboration with Warner-Lambert's Parke-Davis unit. Under the terms of the deal, W-L will make equity investments of up to L2 million ($3.2 million) in Xenova, so becoming a founding partner in support of the development of Xenova's new natural product discovery technology, QTC.
The agreement provides for milestone and royalty payments, and gives Xenova certain marketing rights, including exclusive marketing in Europe for cancer products resulting from the collaboration. The two firms have collaborated for the past four years, and P-D has recently begun evaluation of a drug lead discovered using Xenova's NatChem technology.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze