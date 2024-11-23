Xenova Forms New Firm MetaXen

UK emerging pharmaceutical company Xenova is forming a new company, MetaXen, which will be located in California in the USA. The new firm will play a key role in Xenova Preclinical, a new division.

MetaXen's initial objectives are to: expand Xenova's drug lead optimization technologies and apply them to accelerate the conversion of Xenova's drug leads into valuable candidate drugs; establish a structure-based drug design group with capabilities in combinatorial and computational chemistry and crystallography, to complement the existing medicinal chemistry group at Xenova in the UK; establish an in vitro metabolism and drug absorption group to create high-throughput assays, which will help predict in vivo behavior of compounds and complement Xenova's existing in vivo pharmacology activities in the UK; apply genomics, transgenic animal models and bioinformatics to enhance Xenova's target technology for the identification of important new therapeutic targets; and engage in new collaborations with pharmaceutical companies on MetaXen drug leads.