Saturday 23 November 2024

Xenova Listing To Test UK Biotechnology Market

29 September 1996

Xenova, a UK biopharmaceutical company, has announced that it plans to seek a full listing on the London Stock Exchange. The firm intends to raise L25 million ($38.9 million) next month.

The listing will test the sentiment of the biotechnology sector, which has been subdued since May. As a result, a number of companies decided to call off their fundraising plans in the UK. Xenova has been quoted on the Nasdaq stock exchange in the USA since July 1994.

Louis Nisbet, chief executive of Xenova said: "the move to a London listing alongside our Nasdaq quotation is a key step in the growth and development of our business. The bulk of Xenova's operations are based in the UK and it is appropriate for the company to seek new local shareholders to support it throught the next stages of its development." The funds will be used to develop drug candidates, extend and improve its drug optimization capabilities and to advance its collaborations with existing and new joint-venture partners.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze