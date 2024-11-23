Xoma 3rd quarter results

- Xoma halved its loss in the third quarter of 1995 to $4.1 million or $0.17. There were no significant revenues during this period. For the first nine months of the year, the loss decreased from $23.5 million or $1.08 to $17.1 million or $0.74. Revenues amounted to $1.1 million, down from $1.6 million a year earlier. The biopharmaceutical company said that the 1995 third quarter included a one-time gain of $1.9 million recorded as other income. This relates to revision of the firm's agreement with Pfizer regarding the ongoing Phase III clinical of E5.