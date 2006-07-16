Xoma and NIAID expand biodefense R&D accord

California, USA-based biopharmaceutical firm Xoma has announced the expansion of its R&D agreement with the US government. The $15.0 million deal, which was established with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease in 2005, focuses on the optimization of production processes, and the development of cell lines used in the manufacture of three antibodies against the botulinum neurotoxin, as part of the government's biodefense efforts.

Xoma's chairman, Jack Castello, explained that, "since we began our contract with NIAID, it has become clear that Xoma's capabilities have many more applications in government service, particularly with our national emphasis on biodefense."

The company also announced the promotion of Patrick Scannon to executive vice president and chief biotechnology officer, from his former position as the firm's senior vice president and chief scientific officer. Dr Scannon will be responsible for leading the expanded research effort.