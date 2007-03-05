Xoma and Takeda expand Ab development deal

California, USA-based drug developer Xoma and Japan's Takeda have expanded the scope of their antibody development deal, increasing the number therapeutic programs on which they will collaborate. The partnership, which was established late last year (Marketletter November 6, 2006), uses the US firm's large phage display library and optimization technology to identify antibodies against multiple targets selected by Takeda.

Under the terms of the revised accord, Xoma estimates that it could receive more that $230.0 million in upfront payments, R&D funding and milestones.