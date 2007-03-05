Xoma and Takeda expand Ab development deal

California, USA-based drug developer Xoma and Japan's Takeda have expanded the scope of their antibody development deal, increasing the number therapeutic programs on which they will collaborate. The partnership, which was established late last year (Marketletter November 6, 2006), uses the US firm's large phage display library and optimization technology to identify antibodies against multiple targets selected by Takeda.
Under the terms of the revised accord, Xoma estimates that it could receive more that $230.0 million in upfront payments, R&D funding and milestones.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze