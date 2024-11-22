Xoma Drops CD5 Plus For Graft-Versus-Host Disease

Xoma has announced that it has discontinued development of its CD5 Plus antibody product for patients with graft-versus-host disease. The company said that its decision was based on the equivocal results of its recently-concluded Phase III trial of the antibody, which were presented at the American Society of Hematology meeting in Nashville, USA, towards the end of last year (Marketletter December 12, 1994).
"While the trial results indicate that CD5 Plus showed activity in this difficult to manage disease, the product did not meet our criteria for commercial development," said John Castello, president and chief executive of Xoma. As an orphan drug, CD5 Plus was not expected to be economically significant to the company, he said, adding that "for the past two years, we have placed primary emphasis on the accelerated development of our Neuprex (recombinant bactericidal/permeability increasing protein) product."
CD5 Plus would have addressed an estimated annual worldwide market of between 1,500 and 3,000 patients with GVHD. Neuprex is being developed for sepsis and a number of other indications, including infectious diseases, and will enter Phase II efficacy trials over the next 12 months, he said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze