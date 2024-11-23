Xoma Lawsuit Dismissed

A San Francisco federal court has dismissed a class action lawsuit alleging that Xoma had failed to disclose adequately information relating to a US Food and Drug Administration review of the company's license to market its E5 product for the treatment of Gram-negative sepsis.
Xoma is carrying out a further 1,700-patient Phase III clinical trial, at the request of the FDA, in order to clarify the role of the drug in the clinical setting. The study is expected to conclude in the second half of 1995.
