XOMA sets up development/manufacturing deal with Taligen

XOMA has announced the completion of a letter agreement with fellow US firm Taligen Therapeutics for the development and current Good Manufacturing Practice-standard production of a novel antibody fragment for the potential treatment of inflammatory diseases.
The agreement calls for XOMA to utilize its bacterial cell expression technology and expertise to develop and scale-up production processes for Taligen's FAb antibody fragment. XOMA will also manufacture quantities of the antibody fragment sufficient to support preclinical and initial clinical trials and intends to commence work on the project immediately. It will also negotiate a longer-term definitive agreement with Taligen later this year.
"XOMA has substantial expertise in bacterial cell line development, process development, scale-up and manufacturing ideally suited to biologics, and we are pleased that Taligen can benefit from XOMA's capabilities on such an important product for Taligen," said Woodruff Emlen, president of Taligen.
