Xopenex filed for use in younger children

Sepracor has filed for extended approval from the US Food and DrugAdministration to treat patients aged between four and 11 years old with lower dosage forms of Xopenex (levalbuterol), its single-isomer drug for asthma. Xopenex is currently used in doses of 1.25mg and 0.63mg, with a nebulizer, to treat patients 12 years and older with bronchospasm. The company is also developing the drug for use in additional delivery formulations, including a metered dose inhaler. The worldwide market for short-acting bronchodilators is estimated at $1.7 billion in 2000.