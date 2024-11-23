Xytronyx' PDIT "Eliminates" Tumors

- Xytronyx' immunotherapy treatment PDIT, which consists of theco-injection of a photosensitizing drug (infrared absorbing dye) and an immunoadjuvant directly into the tumor, followed by illumination with an infrared laser, is effective in the destruction of malignant tumors in rats. By stimulating the immune system, PDIT was found to destroy the targeted tumor in both primary and metastatic tumors, with a minimum of local tissue damage. PDIT was also found to have a long-lasting systemic effect, making the rats resistant to tumor rechallenge.