Yamanouchi's YM060 To Enter Phase III

Yamanouchi Pharmaceuticals has reported that following analysis of its Phase II data on YM060, a 5HT3 receptor antagonist intended to treat irritable bowel syndrome, the drug has been scheduled to enter Phase III trials this summer.
The company said that the main problem with this class of drugs in the indication is essentially a dosing problem. The drug is able to stop diarrhea but there is a thin line between this and inducing constipation. However, noted the firm, an optimal dose has been arrived at and this will be examined during the studies, reports Pharma Japan.
