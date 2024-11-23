Yet Another Watered-Down Health Reform Plan

Whilst some are saying that US health care reform is dead for this year, others are still plugging away at getting something on the table, no matter how much original proposals have to be diluted.

The latest is Republican Senator Robert Dole, who has called on Congressional leaders (including himself, Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell, House Majority Leader Richard Gephardt and House Minority Whip Newt Gingrich) to work on a more limited version of health care reform- (which would include measures barring refusal of coverage for pre-existing conditions and setting up portability) - that could be vetoed by any of them before it goes to the floor of each House.

On "Face the Nation," Sen Dole said there are about 20 areas of agreement on reform, but for any reform to pass in the few weeks remaining, it would have to move under a leadership plan that could block all efforts to amend or filibuster. He noted that he could support only a plan that is scaled back further than that he proposed two months ago, which called for insurance market reforms and limited subsidies for poor Americans. That plan would cost more than his staff had calculated, according to the Congressional Budget Office.