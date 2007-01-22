YM's Ph III tesmilifene trial to continue

YM BioSciences, a US oncology specialist, says that an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board has notified it that 320 events have occurred so far in the pivotal Phase III trial of its drug tesmilifene, in patients with metastatic or recurrent breast cancer, which is the number required for the third interim analysis to begin.
Since the last data sweep was completed in November 2006, the DSMB advised the company to conduct a further collection to bring the survival data current prior to performing the third interim analysis. This is ongoing and YM expects it to be completed and to have a formal recommendation from the DSMB in February.
The pivotal Phase III trial compares the survival of patients treated with tesmilifene combined with epirubicin/cyclophosphamide to epirubicin/cyclophosphamide alone in women with rapidly progressing metastatic and/or recurrent breast cancer. The trial, which completed enrollment of 723 patients in September 2005, is the subject of a Special Protocol Assessment and a Fast Track designation for advanced breast cancer by the US Food and Drug Administration.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze