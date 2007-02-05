YM stops Ph III tesmilifene on poor efficacy data

USA-based YM BioSciences has terminated a Phase III trial of its anticancer drug tesmilifene after it failed to achieve clinical efficacy. The independent Data Safety Monitoring Board for the pivotal study in patients with metastatic or recurrent breast cancer completed its third planned safety and efficacy analysis and advised the company to stop the trial based on an interim analysis of 351 events, indicating it is very unlikely significant differences in overall survival will be shown between treatment arms. YM is still deliberating over the long-term fate of the drug.
