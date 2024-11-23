Yoshitomi Buys Stakes In Generics Firms

Japan's Yoshitomi Pharmaceuticals has recently acquired an 18.3% stakein Zensei Pharmaceutical Industries and a 16% holding in Zensei Pharmaceutical, both of which are generic drug manufacturers. According to Pharma Japan, Yoshitomi expects this acquisition to enhance the ability of its wholly-owned generics company Tomigec Yoshitomi to design, develop and manufacture new generic products to increase sales using the two Zensei companies' sales route. At present, TY markets 22 generics with annual sales of about 800 million yen ($6.7 million), which are expected to reach 1.5 billion yen this fiscal year.