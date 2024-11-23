Saturday 23 November 2024

Z-Day: Zantac 75 Goes OTC In The USA

28 April 1996

April 23 was Z-Day, the day over-the-counter Zantac 75 (ranitidine) became available in the USA. Warner Wellcome Consumer Healthcare's advertising budget is put at $100 million for an elaborate broadcast and print campaign by J Walter Thompson New York, supplemented with stunts like windows of city buildings lit to form Zs. This will, notes the New York Times, "seek to burn Z-Day into the minds of consumers with an intensity matched perhaps only by the acid that burns into their stomachs."

Other antics include projecting images from commercials onto buildings, and 10 "Rallies for Relief," at which consumers can decide who most deserves heartburn relief.

Market "Is Primed" Warner Wellcome has high hopes for Zantac 75, even though it was beaten to the market by two other switches, Pepcid AC (famotidine) and Tagamet HB (cimetidine). Since Zantac has been the prescription product of choice in the last five years, the market is primed, says Bob Casale, vice president for GI marketing at Warner Wellcome. On Z-Day, market leader Pepcid AC said it had reached over $200 million in retail sales and was thus the most successful switch to date, while Mr Casale noted that Zantac 75 "has already achieved more than $100 million in retail orders right out of the gate."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze