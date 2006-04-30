Zambia begins first preventative HIV vacc trial

The Zambia Emory HIV Research Project (ZEHRP), the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI) and Targeted Genetics Corp have announced the initiation of a clinical trial in Zambia to test the safety and immunogenicity of tgAAC09, a preventative HIV vaccine.
This is the first preventive HIV vaccine trial to be conducted in this country, and will take place at the Zambia Emory HIV Research Project Center in Lusaka with Elwyn Chomba acting as the principal investigator. It is an early-stage, multinational trial, also being conducted at three sites in South Africa and Uganda.
"Zambia is proud today to be among the leading countries in Africa to spearhead the testing of vaccine candidates, given their great potential for the prevention of HIV/AIDS," said Dr Chomba.
