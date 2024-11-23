Zambon Office Opens In Hong Kong

One of Italy's biggest pharmaceutical companies, Zambon, has opened an office in Hong Kong as its regional headquarters to enhance its presence in Aisa.

Anthony Lee, managing director of Zambon (HK) Ltd, said that the establishment of the Hong Kong office marks the first step in the firm's plan to expand its presence and invest in Asia.

He said that the group will open more branch offices in the region as its business grows so as to compete effectively and provide satisfactory service to its customers.