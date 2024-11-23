Zambon Office Opens In Hong Kong

One of Italy's biggest pharmaceutical companies, Zambon, has opened an office in Hong Kong as its regional headquarters to enhance its presence in Aisa.
Anthony Lee, managing director of Zambon (HK) Ltd, said that the establishment of the Hong Kong office marks the first step in the firm's plan to expand its presence and invest in Asia.
He said that the group will open more branch offices in the region as its business grows so as to compete effectively and provide satisfactory service to its customers.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze