Zeltia's FY2006 loss widens 16% to $58M

Spanish drugmaker Zeltia SA says that its net loss for full-year 2006 widenened 16% on 2005, to 43.8 million euros ($57.9 million), despite a 5.8% revenue increase to 76.2 million euros, as commercial and marketing costs to promote new brands and product lines at its consumer chemical subsidiaries rose 17.5% to 23.4 million euros.
Zeltia's income rise was largely due to its consumer chemicals division, which saw sales increase 13% to 69.8 million euros. Biotechnology revenues totalled 6.9 million euros, including 4.7 million euros from Genomica versus 2.3 million euros in 2005, and 2.2 million euros for its PharmaMar unit.
For the group as a whole, R&D expenditure increased 8.8% to 49.7 million euros, with a 37.2 million-euro payment to PharmaMar and 10.9 million euros to NeuroPharma, an increase of 74% on 2005.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze