Zeneca Expects Profits To Be As Expected

- Zeneca Pharmaceuticals has reported that 1996 profits "will be inline with expectations," according to an article in the Financial Times. Analysts have predicted pretax profits of L1 billion ($623 million) for the company, which is due to announce its 1996 annual results on March 11. Meanwhile, Zeneca has struck up a three-year deal with the US combinatorial chemistry company Pharmacopeia. Zeneca receives exclusive worldwide rights on any drugs it develops using Pharmacopeia's molecular libraries, which in return receives licensing fees, milestone payments and royalties.