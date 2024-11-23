Zeneca Files For 311C90 Approval

Zeneca has filed for regulatory approval in the USA and Europe for 311C90, the orally-active migraine drug it acquired as a result of the merger of Glaxo and Wellcome (Marketletters passim). The product has now been given the trade name Zomig.
Zomig provides effective relief against migraine, with or without aura, with a single dose, notes Zeneca. The drug offers a rapid onset of action, providing significant headache relief within one hour, according to reports at the 2nd Congress of European Federation of Neurological Societies in Rome, held October 30 to November 3.
One of the features of the drug which was highlighted at the Rome meeting was the consistency of response with Zomig in a broad range of migraine and patient types, including menstrual-associated migraine, and when it is used in conjunction with other drugs. One 2,000-patient study showed that Zomig's activity was maintained on treatment of multiple attacks over periods as long as one year.
