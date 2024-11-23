Zeneca Files NDA For Casodex

Zeneca Pharmaceuticals has filed a New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration for Casodex, an oral antiandrogen for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer.

Richard Auty, development director for Zeneca, said: "our ability to make the US submission for Casodex so quickly after the first submission in the UK (Marketletter September 5) indicates both our confidence in Casodex and the efficiency of our regulatory function." He added that he expects submissions for all major markets except Japan to be completed by the end of 1994.