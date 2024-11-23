Zeneca Praises 1st Half Underlying Growth

A year since the demerger of the biosciences business from ICI, Zeneca has experienced a period of many changes, not least in the pharmaceuticals business (more on this next week). David Barnes, chief executive, said that against a very demanding background the company had continued to deliver growth in both sales and trading profit.
Group sales for the first six months of the year were L2.38 billion ($3.67 billion), up 3%, with underlying growth of 7% being little affected by price and exchange rate influences. Pretax profits declined 3% to L351 million. John Mayo, financial director, said that this was a result of the impact of a L100 million exceptional charge taken in the first half of 1994 for downsizing and cost reduction. In the like, year-earlier period an L18 million exceptional profit was recorded. Before exceptional items, profits were L451 million, ahead 31%. Earnings per share were down 22% to 25.4 pence, but before exceptional items it increased 9% to 32.9 pence. Trading profit advanced 16% to L473 million.
Sales By Business (L mill) Business 1st Half % Change Underlying Pharmaceutical 976.0 +6.0 +7.0 Agrochemical 893.0 +8.0 +8.0 Specialties 521.0 - +5.0 Misc (6.0) -113.0 - Total 2,384.0 +3% +7.0
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze