Zeneca's Arimidex Also Backed

The US Food and Drug Administration's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee has backed the approval of Zeneca's Arimidex (anastrozole), a selective aromatase inhibitor for treating post-menopausal women with advanced breast cancer. The drug recently had its first launch in the UK (Marketletter September 25).
Arimidex shows improved tolerability to other members of the class, and is given just once daily. This is the second Zeneca cancer product to hit the news in as many weeks. The other, reported last week, was Casodex (bicalutamide), approved in the USA for use in combination with LHRH analogs in prostate cancer.
