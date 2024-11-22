Zeneca's Sales Advance 8% In The First Nine Months Of 1994

UK-based biosciences group Zeneca said that its group sales in the first nine months of 1994 advanced 8% to L3.4 billion ($5.5 billion). Underlying sales growth was also 8% and was attributed almost entirely to increases in volume.
Sales of pharmaceutical products were ahead 9% to L1.5 billion in the nine-month period. The increase was mainly driven by cardiovascular drug Zestril (lisinopril), which in the USA is part of an incentive patient program (ZIPP).
ZIPP, which was set up by Zeneca in response to aggressive pricing tactics by competitor companies in the USA, has resulted in Zestril being bought in advance in July and August.
