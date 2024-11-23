Zeneca's Tomudex Launched In First Market

Several months later than expected, Zeneca has launched Tomudex (raltitrexed), the first single-agent cytotoxic for the first-line palliative treatment of advanced colorectal cancer in over 35 years, onto the market in the UK. The UK will lead the way for other European launches, said the company.
Tomudex will be sold at a National Health Service price of L116 ($176) per 2mg vial. The recommended dose is 3mg/m2 given as a single, short (15 minute) intravenous infusion. In the absence of toxicity, treatment may be repeated every three weeks. Dose escalation above 3mg/m2 is not recommended, according to the Summary of Product Characteristics.
Tomudex is a direct and specific thymidylate synthetase inhibitor. This specificity is thought to make the drug less toxic compared to other non-specific TS inhibitors, such as 5-fluorouracil, which is the current drug of choice in the treatment of advanced colorectal cancer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze