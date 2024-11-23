Zeneca Sets Up Foundation in China

Bioscience group Zeneca is helping to establish a medical science foundation in China. The new foundation is to be a joint effort between Zeneca and the State Pharmaceutical Administration of China.
The UK-based company is investing $250,000 in the foundation, which will run an annual competition for young scientists, inventors and researchers. Zeneca Sino-Pharm Development Consulting Company, a joint venture consultancy company (see page 5) will help administer the foundation, which will be named after Sir James Black, a Nobel prizewinner and a former researcher at Zeneca Pharma-ceutical's forerunner, ICI Pharmaceuticals.
"We are delighted to be able to create this foundation named after such an eminent medical scientist as Sir James," said Tom McKillop, chief executive of pharmaceuticals at Zeneca.
