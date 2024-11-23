Zeneca Submits SNDA In USA For Zoladex

Zeneca Pharmaceuticals has submitted a Supplemental New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for the use of Zoladex (goserelin) in the treatment of advanced breast cancer in pre-menopausal and peri-menopausal women.
The SNDA for advanced breast cancer, says the company, is based on results of clinical trials involving more than 800 women in North America and Europe. Zeneca says that Zoladex will provide an excellent partner for its anticancer agent Nolvadex (tamoxifen). The product, which is currently available in 36 countries for pre- and peri-menopausal breast cancer, functions by lowering serum levels of estrogen to concentrations typical of post-menopausal women.
Michael Carter, International Marketing Director for Zeneca, said: "this SNDA for Zoladex aims at expanding treatment options and avoids the need for surgical removal of the ovaries." Dr Carter also emphasized the convenience to the patient of a delivery system requiring administration only once every 28 days.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze