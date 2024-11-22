Zeneca Submits UK Arimidex Application

Zeneca Pharmaceuticals has submitted a regulatory package to the UK Medicines Control Agency for its aromatase inhibitor Arimidex (ZD 1033), which is intended for the treatment of postmenopausal women with advanced breast cancer.
According to the company, the UK submission will lead the way for national applications throughout Europe. Submissions in the major European markets are expected to be completed within the next couple of months.
Commenting on the submission, Richard Auty, development director for Zeneca, said that following on from "the recent success of Nolvadex (tamoxifen) and the recent introduction of Zoladex (goserelin) ...Arimidex will become the therapy of choice for women with postmenopausal breast cancer."
