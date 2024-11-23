Saturday 23 November 2024

Zeneca To Invest $15 Million In Additional Production Capacity

12 December 1997

Zeneca Pharmaceuticals is to invest L9.1 million ($15 million) in twonew bulk manufacturing plants at its Avlon site, near Bristol, UK. The company says it needs additional capacity following the recent launch of two new products, the asthma therapy Accolate (zafirlukast) and the antipsychotic drug Seroquel (ICI 204636).

Accolate, according to Zeneca, is now available in a number of countries, including Argentina, Belgium, Canada, Finland, Ireland, Mexico and the USA. A measure of its success, it adds, is illustrated by the number of patients administered with this new class of asthma drug; it is estimated that over 700,000 patients have now been treated with Accolate since its first launch in November 1996. Further regulatory approvals of the product are expected over the next few months.

Thus far, Seroquel is only approved in the USA and the UK, but Zeneca says that it is pursuing approvals to market the product in other countries.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze