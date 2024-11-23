Zeneca Will Complete Acquisition Of Salick

UK pharmaceutical company Zeneca has decided to complete its purchase ofthe US cancer care company Salick Health Care. Zeneca purchased a 50% stake in the US firm in April 1995 with a view to a merger.
Under the terms of the merger agreement reached in 1995, Zeneca could call in the "callable puttable" stock in Salick any time within the next four years, and the "callable puttable" common stockholders had the right to require Salick to purchase their shares in October of this year.
A spokesperson told the Marketletter that Zeneca had decided to finalize the acquisition now (completion is expected on April 10) because it is in a strong cash position at the moment, and there is little strategic benefit in waiting.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze